Evercore ISI Keeps Their Sell Rating on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

Evercore ISI analyst Richard Hightower maintained a Sell rating on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) on April 30 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.88, close to its 52-week high of $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Hightower is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Hightower covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Camden Property, VICI Properties, and UDR.

Pebblebrook Hotel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.67.

Pebblebrook Hotel’s market cap is currently $3.14B and has a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PEB in relation to earlier this year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.