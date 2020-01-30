Evercore ISI Keeps a Hold Rating on Pnm Resources (PNM)

In a report released today, Greg Gordon from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Pnm Resources (PNM), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.60, close to its 52-week high of $55.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Gordon covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Public Service Enterprise, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Pnm Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $52.25, implying a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.24 and a one-year low of $41.14. Currently, Pnm Resources has an average volume of 487.4K.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico provides electricity and electric services. It offers payment options, billing, save money and energy and business energy analyzer. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.