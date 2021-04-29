Evercore ISI Keeps a Buy Rating on Helix Energy (HLX)

In a report released yesterday, Samantha Hoh from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Helix Energy (HLX), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hoh is ranked #7001 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Helix Energy with a $6.33 average price target.

Helix Energy’s market cap is currently $667.7M and has a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLX in relation to earlier this year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities. The Well Intervention segment offers vessels and related equipment that are used to perform well intervention services primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and North Sea regions. The Robotics segment involves four chartered vessels and also includes ROVs, trenchers and ROVDrills designed to complement offshore construction and well intervention services. The Production Facilities segment includes its investment in the Helix Producer I and Kommandor LLC. Helix Energy Solutions Group was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.