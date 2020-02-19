Evercore ISI Initiates a Hold Rating on PPL (PPL)

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Gordon initiated coverage with a Hold rating on PPL (PPL) today and set a price target of $36.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.91, close to its 52-week high of $36.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 73.2% success rate. Gordon covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PPL with a $35.30 average price target.

Based on PPL’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and net profit of $365 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.94 billion and had a net profit of $415 million.

PPL Corp. is a utility holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.