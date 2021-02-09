Evercore ISI Initiates a Buy Rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF)

In a report released yesterday, ISI Group from Evercore ISI initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) and a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.74.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petco Health and Wellness Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.86, representing an 11.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WOOF in relation to earlier this year.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc offer pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.