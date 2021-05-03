Evercore ISI Believes VICI Properties (VICI) Won’t Stop Here

Evercore ISI analyst Richard Hightower maintained a Buy rating on VICI Properties (VICI) on April 30 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.70, close to its 52-week high of $31.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Hightower is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Hightower covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pebblebrook Hotel, Camden Property, and UDR.

VICI Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.18, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.50 price target.

VICI Properties’ market cap is currently $17.02B and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VICI in relation to earlier this year.

VICI Properties, Inc. owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.