Evercore ISI Believes United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Still Has Room to Grow

United Airlines Holdings (UAL) received a Buy rating and a $66.00 price target from Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.01, close to its 52-week high of $63.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfennigwerth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Pfennigwerth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Allegiant Travel Company, and Frontier Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Airlines Holdings with a $62.62 average price target, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines Holdings’ market cap is currently $18.77B and has a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UAL in relation to earlier this year.

UAL Corp. provides air transportation services through it’s subsidiary, United Airlines, Inc., in North America, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Latin America. It offers transportation of passengers and cargo. The company operates 3,400 flights and 200 United States domestic and international destinations from its hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and Washington. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

