Evercore ISI Believes Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Won’t Stop Here

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $282.84, close to its 52-week high of $293.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sherwin-Williams Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $303.94, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report issued on May 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

Sherwin-Williams Company’s market cap is currently $75.22B and has a P/E ratio of 36.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, David Sewell, the President & COO of SHW sold 21,671 shares for a total of $15,111,903.

Founded in 1866, Ohio-based The Sherwin-Williams Co. manufactures and sells paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments including, The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.