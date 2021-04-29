Evercore ISI Believes Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Greg Melich from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $268.96, close to its 52-week high of $275.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and O’Reilly Auto.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sherwin-Williams Company with a $294.70 average price target, implying an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $269.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $275.00 and a one-year low of $168.35. Currently, Sherwin-Williams Company has an average volume of 1.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHW in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1866, Ohio-based The Sherwin-Williams Co. manufactures and sells paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments including, The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.