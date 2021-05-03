Evercore ISI Believes MacroGenics (MGNX) Won’t Stop Here

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Miller maintained a Buy rating on MacroGenics (MGNX) on April 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.36, close to its 52-week high of $36.48.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MacroGenics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.33, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.48 and a one-year low of $6.51. Currently, MacroGenics has an average volume of 791.1K.

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. 2. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Enoblituzumab, MGA012, MGD013, MGD019, MGD009, MGC018, and MGD007 for oncology; and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.