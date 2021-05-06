Evercore ISI Believes Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.74, close to its 52-week high of $57.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 58.7% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Colgate-Palmolive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola European Partners with a $57.25 average price target.

Coca-Cola European Partners’ market cap is currently $25.38B and has a P/E ratio of 43.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCEP in relation to earlier this year.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.