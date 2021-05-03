Evercore ISI Believes Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Still Has Room to Grow

Evercore ISI analyst Sheila McGrath maintained a Buy rating on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) on April 30 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.33, close to its 52-week high of $19.22.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 54.3% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Property Partners, Four Corners Property, and Columbia Property.

Alexander & Baldwin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Based on Alexander & Baldwin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $72.8 million and net profit of $1.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a net profit of $5.2 million.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of the management and optimization of the firm’s historical landholdings. The Materials and Construction segment involves in operating as asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.