Everbridge (EVBG) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Everbridge (EVBG), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $161.25, implying a 39.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $165.79 and a one-year low of $76.14. Currently, Everbridge has an average volume of 498.7K.

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.