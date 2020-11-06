Everbridge (EVBG) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on Everbridge (EVBG) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Manhattan Associates.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.25, which is a 39.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Based on Everbridge’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $65.38 million and GAAP net loss of $19.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.06 million.

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.