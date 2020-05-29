Everbridge (EVBG) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Everbridge (EVBG) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $136.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Everbridge with a $134.58 average price target, a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Based on Everbridge’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $58.9 million and GAAP net loss of $25.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVBG in relation to earlier this year.

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.