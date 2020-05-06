Everbridge (EVBG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Canaccord Genuity gave Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge today and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 47.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Limelight Networks, and USA Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Everbridge with a $121.55 average price target, an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

Based on Everbridge’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.11 million and GAAP net loss of $13.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.81 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVBG in relation to earlier this year.

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.