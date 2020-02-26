Everbridge (EVBG) Gets a Buy Rating from Stephens

In a report released yesterday, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge (EVBG), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.40, close to its 52-week high of $106.88.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 71.0% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Smartsheet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $105.57, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $106.88 and a one-year low of $59.85. Currently, Everbridge has an average volume of 396.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVBG in relation to earlier this year.

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events.