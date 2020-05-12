Eventbrite (EB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite (EB), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eventbrite is a Hold with an average price target of $11.00, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Eventbrite’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $82.67 million and GAAP net loss of $13.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EB in relation to earlier this year.

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion and advertising. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.