Eventbrite (EB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite (EB) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Eventbrite has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $22.90 and a one-year low of $5.72. Currently, Eventbrite has an average volume of 1.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EB in relation to earlier this year.

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion and advertising. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.