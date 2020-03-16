Eventbrite (EB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite (EB), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.35, close to its 52-week low of $7.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 59.1% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eventbrite is a Hold with an average price target of $17.67.

Based on Eventbrite’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.98 million.

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion and advertising. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.