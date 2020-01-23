Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Hold rating on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Catalyst Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evelo Biosciences.

The company has a one-year high of $10.09 and a one-year low of $3.58. Currently, Evelo Biosciences has an average volume of 59.84K.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company developing monoclonal microbials, a potential new modality of oral biologic medicines. Its product candidates are single strains of microbes, selected for defined pharmacological properties.