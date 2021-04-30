Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 43.3% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Evelo Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.33.

Based on Evelo Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.6 million.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of monoclonal microbials, a modality of oral biologic medicines. It has three product candidates, EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan and David A. Berry in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.