Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.76.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.2% and a 58.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Evaxion Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, implying a 133.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

