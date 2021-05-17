Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Evaxion Biotech (EVAX), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.18.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 46.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evaxion Biotech with a $18.00 average price target.

Evaxion Biotech AS is an artificial intelligence immunology platform company. It uses proprietary AI technology, engineering expertise and drug development know-how to simulate the human immune system and generate predictive models to identify and develop efficacious immunotherapies for patients in the global market.