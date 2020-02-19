Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on February 14, Robert Berg from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF), with a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.50, equals to its 52-week low of $13.50.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eutelsat Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.34, implying a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR17.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.48 and a one-year low of $13.50. Currently, Eutelsat Communications has an average volume of 85.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the provision of satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, and corporate network integrators. Its services include broadcast and media, data and telecoms, mobility, and government.