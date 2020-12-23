Euroseas (ESEA) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas (ESEA), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.69, close to its 52-week high of $5.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 49.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Euroseas with a $9.50 average price target, representing a 67.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.87 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, Euroseas has an average volume of 159.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The firm also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The company was founded on May 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.