Euroseas (ESEA) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas (ESEA), with a price target of $4.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.1% and a 37.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

Euroseas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.55, a 145.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.35 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.56 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, Euroseas has an average volume of 230.7K.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The firm also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The company was founded on May 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.