Euroseas (ESEA) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas (ESEA) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 43.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Recon Technology, ABM Industries, and Mistras Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euroseas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.68.

The company has a one-year high of $6.56 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, Euroseas has an average volume of 394.7K.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The firm also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The company was founded on May 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.