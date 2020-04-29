Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 57.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euronet Worldwide is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $109.17, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Based on Euronet Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $694 million and net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $649 million and had a net profit of $59.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. It operates through the following business segments: EFT Processing, Epay and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing sgement focuses in electronic payment solutions consisting of ATM cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and POS management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, and card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. The Epay segment offers prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic content and payment processing services for various prepaid products, cards and services throughout its worldwide distribution network. The Money Transfer segment refers to money transfer services, primarily under the brand names Ria, AFEX Money Express, and IME, and global account-to-account money transfer services under the brand names HiFX and xe. The company was founded by Daniel R. Henry and Michael J. Brown in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.