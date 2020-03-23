Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.32, close to its 52-week low of $61.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euronet Worldwide is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $148.20, an 85.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $171.25 and a one-year low of $61.27. Currently, Euronet Worldwide has an average volume of 696.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.