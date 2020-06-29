Euronav (EURN) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Cleaves Securities

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities upgraded Euronav (EURN) to Hold, with a price target of $8.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.00, close to its 52-week low of $7.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Euronav has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.03.

The company has a one-year high of $13.21 and a one-year low of $7.21. Currently, Euronav has an average volume of 3.45M.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. It operates through the Tankers and FpSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operation) segments. The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship, and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.