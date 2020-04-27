Euronav (EURN) Receives a Hold from Cleaves Securities

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Hold rating on Euronav (EURN), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euronav is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.49.

Euronav’s market cap is currently $2.43B and has a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. It operates through the Tankers and FpSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operation) segments. The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship, and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

