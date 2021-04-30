Euronav (EURN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Euronav (EURN) on March 29 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6524 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euronav is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.02, a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR12.40 price target.

Euronav’s market cap is currently $1.75B and has a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.74.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. It operates through the Tankers and FpSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operation) segments. The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship, and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.