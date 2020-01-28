Euronav (EURN) Receives a Buy from Cleaves Securities

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Euronav (EURN), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euronav is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.25.

The company has a one-year high of $13.21 and a one-year low of $7.21. Currently, Euronav has an average volume of 1.65M.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. It operates through the Tankers and FpSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operation) segments. The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.