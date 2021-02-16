Euronav (EURN) Got Some Good News

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl upgraded Euronav (EURN) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Euronav has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.02, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR12.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.47 and a one-year low of $7.21. Currently, Euronav has an average volume of 1.43M.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. It operates through the Tankers and FpSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operation) segments. The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship, and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.