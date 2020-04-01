Euronav (EURN) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Hans Pluijgers maintained a Buy rating on Euronav (EURN) yesterday and set a price target of EUR17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.28.

Pluijgers has an average return of 21.1% when recommending Euronav.

According to TipRanks.com, Pluijgers is ranked #5736 out of 6239 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Euronav with a $16.81 average price target, a 46.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Euronav’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $355 million and net profit of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $236 million and had a net profit of $279K.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. It operates through the Tankers and FpSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operation) segments. The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship, and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

