EuroDry (EDRY) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on EuroDry (EDRY) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 54.4% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

EuroDry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on EuroDry’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.79 million and net profit of $537.8K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $434K.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.