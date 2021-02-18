EuroDry (EDRY) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Catie Powers- February 18, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on EuroDry (EDRY), with a price target of $14.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BioHiTech Global, Capstone Turbine, and Badger Meter.

EuroDry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, implying a 61.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on EuroDry’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.79 million and net profit of $537.8K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $434K.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

