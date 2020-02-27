Etsy (ETSY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.75, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Etsy’s market cap is currently $6.01B and has a P/E ratio of 61.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. It operates a technology platform which allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The company offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More on ETSY: