Etsy (ETSY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY) yesterday and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Viant Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Etsy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $235.25, which is a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $251.86 and a one-year low of $69.35. Currently, Etsy has an average volume of 3.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Michele Burns, a Director at ETSY sold 5,000 shares for a total of $1,235,000.

Etsy, Inc. is an online marketplace for buyers and sellers, and operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia. It mainly focuses on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies that include unique jewelry, on-trend clothing, bags, toys, art, home decor and furniture. In addition, the company offers several services to sellers including payment processing, advertising platform and shipping services.