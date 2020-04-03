Etsy (ETSY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 59.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.71, a 63.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.81 and a one-year low of $29.96. Currently, Etsy has an average volume of 3.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Michele Burns, a Director at ETSY sold 9,676 shares for a total of $573,913.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. Its technology platform allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The firm offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in June 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

