Etsy (ETSY) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.08, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on February 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Etsy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $31.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $41.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Michele Burns, a Director at ETSY sold 9,676 shares for a total of $573,913.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. Its technology platform allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The firm offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

