Etsy (ETSY) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY) today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.24, close to its 52-week high of $78.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Mercadolibre, and Eventbrite.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Etsy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.00, representing a -10.5% downside. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Etsy’s market cap is currently $9.28B and has a P/E ratio of 90.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 116.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Michele Burns, a Director at ETSY sold 9,676 shares for a total of $573,913.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. Its technology platform allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The firm offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in June 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.