Etsy (ETSY) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 38.0% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $60.22 average price target, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.35 and a one-year low of $39.76. Currently, Etsy has an average volume of 2.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. It operates a technology platform which allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The company offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More on ETSY: