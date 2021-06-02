Etsy (ETSY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and BTIG gave Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to Etsy today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $224.83, representing a 36.7% upside. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Etsy’s market cap is currently $20.78B and has a P/E ratio of 46.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 57.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year.

Etsy, Inc. is an online marketplace for buyers and sellers, and operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia. It mainly focuses on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies that include unique jewelry, on-trend clothing, bags, toys, art, home decor and furniture. In addition, the company offers several services to sellers including payment processing, advertising platform and shipping services.