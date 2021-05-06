Etsy (ETSY): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY), with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $158.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Etsy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $230.93, a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Based on Etsy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $617 million and net profit of $149 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $270 million and had a net profit of $31.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Michele Burns, a Director at ETSY sold 5,000 shares for a total of $1,235,000.

Etsy, Inc. is an online marketplace for buyers and sellers, and operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia. It mainly focuses on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies that include unique jewelry, on-trend clothing, bags, toys, art, home decor and furniture. In addition, the company offers several services to sellers including payment processing, advertising platform and shipping services.