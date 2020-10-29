Etsy (ETSY) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Cassel maintained a Sell rating on Etsy (ETSY) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.64, close to its 52-week high of $154.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassel is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Cassel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Casper Sleep, Foot Locker, and Chewy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $157.56 average price target.

Based on Etsy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $429 million and net profit of $96.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $181 million and had a net profit of $18.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Michele Burns, a Director at ETSY sold 5,000 shares for a total of $683,100.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. Its technology platform allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The firm offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in June 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

