Etsy (ETSY) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY) on February 20 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is ranked #5088 out of 5951 analysts.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.63, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.35 and a one-year low of $39.76. Currently, Etsy has an average volume of 2.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. It operates a technology platform which allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The company offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More on ETSY: