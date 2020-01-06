Etsy (ETSY) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY) on January 2 and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.70, close to its 52-week low of $39.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $63.82 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.35 and a one-year low of $39.76. Currently, Etsy has an average volume of 3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. It operates a technology platform which allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The company offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More on ETSY: