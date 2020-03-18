E*Trade Financial (ETFC) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on E*Trade Financial (ETFC) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

E*Trade Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.00, representing a 62.7% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.30 and a one-year low of $11.87. Currently, E*Trade Financial has an average volume of 4.99M.

E*TRADE Financial Corp. engages in the provision of investment and online stock brokerage services. It offers digital platforms and support to individual investors through phone, email, and online via two national financial centers as well as in personal though financial centers.

